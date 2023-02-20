Driver's shock as 10ft high pile of rubbish blocks Doncaster countryside road

Motorist Adele Murray was forced to turn around and find a different route after discovering the flytipped debris early this morning.

The building waste completely blocked Burghwallis Road, which runs between Burghwallis and Campsall.

She said: “I had to turn around as the whole road was blocked.”

The huge pile of rubbish which blocked a Doncaster countryside road.

"I would say it as at least 10 feet high and the same across.

"It must have been a tipper lorry to off load that amount.”

She discovered the road blocked at about 7.30am and has notified Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police.

Fly-tipping is a serious offence and if convicted, fly tippers can face unlimited fine up to five years in prison if convicted.