Driver's shock as 10ft high pile of rubbish blocks Doncaster countryside road
A driver was left stunned after discovering a 10ft high pile of rubbish blocking a Doncaster countryside road.
Motorist Adele Murray was forced to turn around and find a different route after discovering the flytipped debris early this morning.
The building waste completely blocked Burghwallis Road, which runs between Burghwallis and Campsall.
She said: “I had to turn around as the whole road was blocked.”
"I would say it as at least 10 feet high and the same across.
"It must have been a tipper lorry to off load that amount.”
She discovered the road blocked at about 7.30am and has notified Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police.
Fly-tipping is a serious offence and if convicted, fly tippers can face unlimited fine up to five years in prison if convicted.
You can report of incidents of flytipping directly to Doncaster Council through its website HERE or by email [email protected] or on 01302 737573.