Drivers escape injury following collision at major Doncaster roundabout

The occupants of two vehicles escaped injury following a collision at a major Doncaster roundabout.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST
Emergency services were called to the roundabout near to Sandall Park where the A630 Wheatley Hall Road, A18 Thorne Road and the entrance to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate all intersect at around 7pm.

In a brief statement, South Yorkshire Police said that the occupants of the vehicles were not injured in the collision, which caused some minor disruption to drivers in the area while debris was cleared.

