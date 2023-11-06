News you can trust since 1925
Drivers escape injury as emergency services flock to crash on major Doncaster road

Drivers escaped injury after a collision on one of Doncaster’s major routes which saw emergency services flock to the scene.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Bawtry Road in Besscarr on Friday afternoon following the collision near to Punchs Hotel.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the scene at around 4.30pm and said the incident was ‘damage only’ to the vehicles involved, with fire crews called in to clean up petrol spilled onto the carriageway.

