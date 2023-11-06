Drivers escape injury as emergency services flock to crash on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police , fire and ambulance crews were called to Bawtry Road in Besscarr on Friday afternoon following the collision near to Punchs Hotel.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been dispatched to the scene at around 4.30pm and said the incident was ‘damage only’ to the vehicles involved, with fire crews called in to clean up petrol spilled onto the carriageway.