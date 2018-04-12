Driver still critical after crashing into tree in Doncaster

A motorist who crashed into a tree in Doncaster is still in a critical condition in hospital but showing signs of improvement.

The 35-year-old was driving a a silver Mazda 3 which ploughed into a tree on Hangman Stone Road, High Melton, after leaving the road in the early hours of Monday.

POLICE: Concern after 'people seen dealing drugs and having sex in Sheffield street'

CRIME: Police urge communities to stand up to burglars targeting Sheffield

An investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Sheffield shooting was 'cold blooded murder' - prosecution