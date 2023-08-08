Police were called shortly before 4pm on Saturday to reports of an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles on Crompton Road in Wheatley.

After launching his attack on a man in his 50s, the driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene on foot, sparking a massive police manhunt in the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found that during the altercation, one of the drivers, a man, stabbed the other driver, also a man, and reportedly attempted to slash the other occupant of his vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Crompton Road after a stabbing near to the Astrabound play centre.

“The victim, aged in his 50s, received stab wounds to his arm and torso, and slash injuries to his face and neck. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

“It is understood that the suspect fled the scene on foot. A woman, aged 19, who was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and has been bailed as enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers can pass it on via our SYP online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 552 of 5 August when you get in touch.