Driver seriously injured after BMW impaled on fence on Doncaster motorway
A driver suffered serious injuries after his car hit standing water, spun out of control and became impaled on a fence post on a Doncaster motorway.
By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 10:57am
Police were called to a road traffic collision on the M180 after the driver, 34, lost control of his BMW that hit a fence and road sign after his car hit standing water.
The man suffered a serious laceration on his leg. An officer managed to stem the bleeding until the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.