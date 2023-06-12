Roads Policing Officers were called to Westminster Crescent in Intake last night following reports of a road traffic collision.

Eyewitnesses reported a huge number of police vehicles at the scene, with paramedics also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air ambulance is also understand to have landed near to the crash site and was used to transport the injured victim to hospital.

Police were called to Westminster Crescent in Intake following the smash.

A South Yorskshire Police spokesperson said officers attended reports of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian and a black Audi RS3 at around 8pm.

A statement said: “It is believed the driver of the Audi collided with a 30 year-old man and failed to stop at the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the car following the incident. The car is believed to have significant damage to the driver’s side.”

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the incident, or of the car prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 962 of 11 June 2023.