Driver escapes serious injury after car smashes into lamp-post on Doncaster road
A driver escaped serious injury when their car smashed into a lamp-post on a busy Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST
Emergency services were called to the A630 West Moor Link road near Armthorpe following the drama yesterday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene near to the junction with Hatfield Lane at around 1.45pm yesterday.
The spokesman said the incident was ‘damage only’ and that CIty of Doncaster Council and Northern Powergrid workers were sent to repair damage to the lamp-post.