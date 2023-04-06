Driver escapes serious injury after car smashes into lamp-post on Doncaster road

Emergency services were called to the A630 West Moor Link road near Armthorpe following the drama yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene near to the junction with Hatfield Lane at around 1.45pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said the incident was ‘damage only’ and that CIty of Doncaster Council and Northern Powergrid workers were sent to repair damage to the lamp-post.