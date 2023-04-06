News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
59 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Driver escapes serious injury after car smashes into lamp-post on Doncaster road

A driver escaped serious injury when their car smashed into a lamp-post on a busy Doncaster road.

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST

Emergency services were called to the A630 West Moor Link road near Armthorpe following the drama yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene near to the junction with Hatfield Lane at around 1.45pm yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesman said the incident was ‘damage only’ and that CIty of Doncaster Council and Northern Powergrid workers were sent to repair damage to the lamp-post.

Emergency services dealt with the incident on the A630 near Armthorpe.Emergency services dealt with the incident on the A630 near Armthorpe.
Emergency services dealt with the incident on the A630 near Armthorpe.
DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceNorthern Powergrid