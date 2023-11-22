Driver escapes injury after car flips onto roof in dramatic Doncaster road smash
A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle lost control and ended up on its roof in a Doncaster street.
Police and paramedics were called to Denaby Avenue, Conisbrough after the vehicle overturned, blocking the street and causing delays for motorists in the surrounding area.
Eyewitnesses reported emergency services racing to the scene following the collision yesterday afternoon.
However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the incident was not being treated as serious and that the occupants suffered minor injuries.