News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Driver escapes injury after car ends up in ditch at side of Doncaster road

A driver had a lucky escape when their car ended up in a ditch at the side of a Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Humberside Police were called to Idle Bank, Westwoodside, North Lincolnshire at around 7pm on Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

Eyewitnesses reported police, paramedics and fire crews all attending to a vehicle in a roadside ditch.

A spokesman added: “Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained any injuries as a result of the collision.”

Related topics:DoncasterHumberside PoliceNorth Lincolnshire