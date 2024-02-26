Driver escapes injury after car ends up in ditch at side of Doncaster road
A driver had a lucky escape when their car ended up in a ditch at the side of a Doncaster road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Humberside Police were called to Idle Bank, Westwoodside, North Lincolnshire at around 7pm on Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision.
Eyewitnesses reported police, paramedics and fire crews all attending to a vehicle in a roadside ditch.
A spokesman added: “Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained any injuries as a result of the collision.”