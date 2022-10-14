Driver, 21, and passenger, 19, critically ill in hospital after car hits lamp-post in Doncaster
A car driver and his passenger are both critically ill in hospital after their vehicle smashed into a lamp-post in a serious crash which closed one of Doncaster’s major roads overnight and into this morning.
Police were called at 10.48pm yesterday evening to reports of a collision on Bawtry Road in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster.
Officers attended and found that a white Mercedes A250 had collided with a lamppost at the junction with Warning Tongue Lane near to Parrots Corner.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.
The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was transported to hospital via road with serious injuries. He also remains in hospital.
Bawtry Road was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services carried out their work.
Anyone with information should call 101, or report it via theonline portal or live chat, quoting incident number 978 of 13 October 2022.