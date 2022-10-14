Driver, 21, and passenger, 19, critically ill in hospital after car hits lamp-post in Doncaster

Police were called at 10.48pm yesterday evening to reports of a collision on Bawtry Road in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster.

Officers attended and found that a white Mercedes A250 had collided with a lamppost at the junction with Warning Tongue Lane near to Parrots Corner.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was transported to hospital via road with serious injuries. He also remains in hospital.

Bawtry Road was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services carried out their work.