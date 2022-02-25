Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Dramatic picture gallery reveals scale of recycling site blaze at Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster, tonight

These dramatic pictures reveal the size and scale of the blaze at a South Yorkshire recycling site tonight.

By David Kessen
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:36 pm

Firefighers were called to the scene at just after 5.15pm this evening, and were still there at 11.30pm, but hoping to reduce the number of fire engines soon.

They have been tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling site at Balby Carr Bank, Balby, Doncaster.

The pictures, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, show close up how the firecrews are fighting the flames. and pictures from readers show how big the plumes of flame have been in pictures taken from a distance away.

STORY: ‘Close windows’ warning over large fire at recycling centre at Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster

1. Firefighters

Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo Sales

2. From a distance

The blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Busy night

Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo Sales

4. Billowing smoke

Dramatic pictures show firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Balby Carr Bank recycling site, this evening. PIcture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Photo Sales
DoncasterSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Next Page
Page 1 of 2