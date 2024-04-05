Dramatic photos show devastation caused by huge lorry fire on A1 near Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as officers from across the border in Nottingham were called after the truck broke into flames between junctions 34 and 35 this morning.

The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours as crews tackled the flames, which sent a huge plume of smoke into the skies above Doncaster.

A SYFR spokesman said: “A big well done to control operators and firefighters for their response to this fire.

Fire crews tackled the huge blaze which caused disruption on the A1.

“And thank you for everyone's patience whilst we dealt with this incident - we know it caused a lot of disruption this morning.”

A spokesman said the blaze had caused “significant disruption” with huge queues building up following the fire, which broke out at around 8am.