Before the arrival of the emegency services

Dramatic images as BMW bursts into flames by the side of the motorway near Doncaster - setting fire to nearby field

Traffic almost came to a stand still as a car burst into flames on the M18 spreading black smoke across the motorway.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:13 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 11:13 am

The incident happened at teatime on Saturday August 6 on the northbound carrigeway just before the M180 services.

It is believed it involved a white BMW, the flames consequently speading to the field at the side onto the Marina Road water park in Hatfield.

1. The scene

The fire takes hold

2. Blackout

Smoke billowed across both carriageways

3. As the vehicle set alight

Traffic managed to continue passing

4. The M18 northbound

The fire spread to a nearby field

