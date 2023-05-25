Drama as car smashes into garden and lands on top of another car near Doncaster
This was the aftermath of a dramatic road smash which saw a car flip into a garden and land on top of another vehicle near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Fire crews from Askern Fire Station were called to the smash in Womersley at around 6pm last night.
The two occupants of the car had a lucky escape, suffering minor injuries, a fire service spokesman said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews as well as police and ambulance officers were also in attendance.