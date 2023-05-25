News you can trust since 1925
Drama as car smashes into garden and lands on top of another car near Doncaster

This was the aftermath of a dramatic road smash which saw a car flip into a garden and land on top of another vehicle near Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:10 BST

Fire crews from Askern Fire Station were called to the smash in Womersley at around 6pm last night.

The two occupants of the car had a lucky escape, suffering minor injuries, a fire service spokesman said.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews as well as police and ambulance officers were also in attendance.

The aftermath of the smash in Womersley.The aftermath of the smash in Womersley.
The vehicle ended up in a garden on top of another car.The vehicle ended up in a garden on top of another car.
