Dozens of jobs lost as Doncaster engineering firm goes bust after just a year

Scores of jobs have been axed at a Doncaster engineering firm after administrators were called in just a year after it was set up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green technology firm Lontra was launched in a blaze of publicity last year with its £17 million factory in Finningley proposed to create 300 jobs and which was supported with £7 million from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

But the struggling firm – part of the Gateway East project near to the shutdown Doncaster Sheffield Airport - has failed to attract further investment to help its plans to expand and the business is up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist business advisory firm FRP was appointed as joint administrators on November 29, a statement said.

Lontra, which was launched with £7m of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority cash, has gone bust after just a year.

A spokesman said: “Despite extensive efforts, the company was unable to secure further funding to support the continued development of its technology and products.

"However, the business encountered significant challenges in introducing its green tech product to the market. This came amidst constraints with both investment funding and industrial capital expenditure in the sector.

“Upon appointment, 45 employees were made redundant, with seven retained for a limited period to assist the administrators. The business has ceased trading and the administrators are searching for a buyer. We are supporting the individuals affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Pierce of FRP said: “The company had an exciting proposition which had been in development for over 10 years and received considerable investment. However, the inability to source sufficient further funding has necessitated the appointment of administrators.

“We are now focused on exploring options to sell the company’s assets, in particular the intellectual property, and encourage any interested parties to come forward.”

Interested parties should contact Greg Carr at FRP: [email protected]

At its launch, SYMCA partnered with Lontra to provide a grant and loan package totalling over £7m through the South Yorkshire Renewal Fund, with approximately £10m of private sector match funding by Lontra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad