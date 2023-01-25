Dozens of houses without electricity in Doncaster for the third time in a month

The area affected is around postcode is DN5 0RP in Bentley.

One disgruntled resident of Finkle Street said: “We’ve really had much info apart from they expect to resolve it by 3pm, if any longer they'll text.

"It went off yesterday for nine a half hours and three hours on January 13 but that affected most of the village, the one yesterday and today is just our street.”

Finkle Street, Bentley

It is understood 41 houses are affected by this cut but we will being you more as we get it.

If you experience a power cut or would like more information about your electricity supplier then visit the website https://www.northernpowergrid.com/

