Dozens of firefighters tackle major warehouse 'blaze' on Doncaster industrial estate

Crews from six fire station as well as South Yorkshire Police officers were at the DHL warehouse in High Common Lane, Tickhill yesterday morning – but fortunately, there was no real fire to contend with as the incident was part of a huge training exercise.

Firefighters were tackling the scenario of a fire in the warehouse in an operation dubbed Exercise Chaos – and how they would respond in such an emergency.

A spokesman for Rossington Fire Station said: “Exercise Chaos provided us with chance to practice our skill set and actions if there ever was an incident here.

Firefighters from across South Yorkshire came together for the training exercise.

“As this site is known as a COMAH site (Control of Major Accident Hazards) any incident here is likely to be a protracted one, requiring lots of different resources.

“We were joined by our good mates from Stocksbridge, Penistone, Askern, Dearne, Birley and South Yorkshire Police.

“Multiple officers and our breathing apparatus support vehicle also attended this incident.

“The scenario was a fire in the warehouse with two persons missing and the fire spreading rapidly.

“A great exercise with valuable training for all involved.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had warned residents ahead of the incident to allay fears over the large number of emergency vehicles in the area, which a force spokesman said was ‘done and dusted’ by noon.