Dozens of firefighters tackle 'major incident' at Doncaster's historic Brodsworth Hall

Crews from across South Yorkshire gathered at the Grade I listed stately home for a series of drills, aimed at how fire crews would tackle a major incident at the picturesque property.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We ran an exercise at the incredible Brodsworth Hall and Gardens earlier this week.

“We work hard to make sure that we are ready to respond, wherever and whenever needed.

Crews took part in a huge training exercise at Brodsworth Hall

“Thanks to all who took part!"