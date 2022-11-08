Dozens of firefighters tackle 'major incident' at Doncaster's historic Brodsworth Hall
This was the moment dozens of firefighters descended on Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall – but thankfully it was just a huge training exercise.
Crews from across South Yorkshire gathered at the Grade I listed stately home for a series of drills, aimed at how fire crews would tackle a major incident at the picturesque property.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We ran an exercise at the incredible Brodsworth Hall and Gardens earlier this week.
“We work hard to make sure that we are ready to respond, wherever and whenever needed.
Most Popular
“Thanks to all who took part!"
Crews from Adwick, Dearne, Askern, Penistone, Birley, Tankersley and two pumps from the West Yorkshire, South Kirby and Castleford, took part in the exercise at the English Heritage property, which saw a string of fire vehicles park up near to the lawns in front of the much-loved family home.