Doncaster’s Miss Teen Great Britain semi-finalist
Local girl Alesha Smith has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023.
Alesha, from Doncaster beat competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.
She said: “I aspire to become a role model for young girls and making the quote ‘beauty comes from inside and out’ aware to all.
"I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement!” Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.
The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including a cash prize! The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October 2023 in Blackpool.
The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more! Alesha added: “The quote ‘A girl can be two things, who and what she wants’ has aspired me to go for my dream in competing in such an amazing event “Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown!”