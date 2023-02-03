Flowers and a late advent calendar for achieving making it to the semi finals

Alesha, from Doncaster beat competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

She said: “I aspire to become a role model for young girls and making the quote ‘beauty comes from inside and out’ aware to all.

"I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement!” Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including a cash prize! The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October 2023 in Blackpool.