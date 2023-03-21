Doncaster's landmark Central Library to be demolished as council seeks tenders for job

The Waterdale building closed its doors in 2020 to make way for the nearby and new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Now City of Doncaster Council is seeking contractors for knocking down the distinctive building and a council spokesman said: “This is an open opportunity - meaning that the contract is currently active, and the buying department is looking for potential suppliers to fulfil the contract.”

The library was open for 51 years before closing in November 2020 to allow staff to transfer books over to the new library on the corner of Chequer Road and Waterdale.

Doncaster Central Library is set to be demolished.

It dated from 1969 and was opened exactly 100 years to the day from the town’s first library.

Work is expected to start in May this year, with the demolition completed by March 2024.

The closing date for tenders is April 10.