News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
1 hour ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Doncaster's landmark Central Library to be demolished as council seeks tenders for job

Doncaster’s former Central Library is set to bite the dust as the council seeks tenders for its demolition.

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:42 GMT

The Waterdale building closed its doors in 2020 to make way for the nearby and new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Now City of Doncaster Council is seeking contractors for knocking down the distinctive building and a council spokesman said: “This is an open opportunity - meaning that the contract is currently active, and the buying department is looking for potential suppliers to fulfil the contract.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The library was open for 51 years before closing in November 2020 to allow staff to transfer books over to the new library on the corner of Chequer Road and Waterdale.

Doncaster Central Library is set to be demolished.
Doncaster Central Library is set to be demolished.
Doncaster Central Library is set to be demolished.
Most Popular

It dated from 1969 and was opened exactly 100 years to the day from the town’s first library.

Work is expected to start in May this year, with the demolition completed by March 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closing date for tenders is April 10.

More details are available HERE

DoncasterWorkDoncaster CouncilDanum Gallery