Doncaster's historic Cusworth Hall issues warning over 'fake event' scam

Doncaster’s Cusworth Hall has issued a warning to members of the public over a fake event offering pitches for sale.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Bosses have urged people not to be taken in by the scam which promises stalls at a ‘heritage day’ later this year.

A spokesman for the Grade II listed country house said: “We have been made aware that a Facebook profile is currently selling pitches at a fake event at Cusworth Hall.

"Please note we are not holding a 'Heritage Day' in September and any communications received relating to booking stalls or pitches at this event are fraudulent.

Cusworth Hall bosses have issued a warning over a fake event being advertised at the hall.
"The profile in question has been reported to Facebook and to the police.

"Thank you to everyone who flagged this scam with us.”

Anyone with information about fraud in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers with information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

