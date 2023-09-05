Doncaster's historic Cusworth Hall issues warning over 'fake event' scam

Watch more videos on Shots!

Bosses have urged people not to be taken in by the scam which promises stalls at a ‘heritage day’ later this year.

A spokesman for the Grade II listed country house said: “We have been made aware that a Facebook profile is currently selling pitches at a fake event at Cusworth Hall.

"Please note we are not holding a 'Heritage Day' in September and any communications received relating to booking stalls or pitches at this event are fraudulent.

"The profile in question has been reported to Facebook and to the police.

"Thank you to everyone who flagged this scam with us.”

Anyone with information about fraud in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.