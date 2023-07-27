Doncaster's A1 celebrates 100th anniversary of 'Britain's greatest road'

The 397-mile route between London and Edinburgh officially became the A1 100 years ago as the UK introduced its road-numbering scheme.

And members of the public are being invited to join in the celebration.

National Highways Customer Services Director, Andrew Butterfield said: “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the roads numbering system and it continues to play an enormous role in helping people navigate their journeys.

The A1 between Redhouse and Darrington near Doncaster. Picture by Lindsey Parnaby/@stellapicsltd.

“As our survey data shows, we expect tens of thousands of people to be travelling on our major A-roads to enjoy a ‘staycation’ this summer and there’s no better time to enjoy some of the wonderful scenery we have right here on our doorstep.

"Whether it’s the A1, the A30 or the A595, the A-road system is a major part of our road network, and it helps to connect people to places.”

A new survey by National Highways has revealed that 4 in 10 people intend to holiday in the United Kingdom this year with many due to swap the hustle and bustle of city living for a quieter time elsewhere.

To be in with a chance of winning one of six prizes from the National Trust, those heading off on their travels simply need to reply or comment on one of National Highways’ competition social media posts on Facebook or Twitter writing about their favourite holiday moment, including a video or photo.

Alternatively, entrants can send a direct message on Instagram about their favourite holiday moment including a video or photo.

The competition closes on Sunday 10 September 2023 at 11.59pm.

National Highways looks after a 670-mile network of motorways and A roads within the Yorkshire and North East region with the A1 –the Great North Road – given top billing when the roads were first numbered by the then Ministry of Transport in 1921.

The stretch of the A1 in England has seen multiple improvements in the past 100 years, with four sections being categorised as motorways and given the name A1(M).

During the last two years, more than £270 million has been invested in maintaining and renewing the roads in the region with the planning and launching of various projects with an aim to make improvements to the A1, A19, A63 and A64.

Kate Wood, National Highways’ Head of Service Delivery for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “The A1 is historically the biggest and longest road in our network’s history with hundreds of miles running through our region.

“We work tirelessly to keep people moving on this road all the way from Blyth to Berwick-upon-Tweed and hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent making sure the road is as safe and as well maintained as possible.

“Our traffic officers are also on hand to help with any incidents that may take place on the A-roads and look after drivers who may experience difficulties on the network.