Doncaster youths arrested for drugs and racially aggravated offence 

A gang of Doncaster youths have been arrested for crimes relating to drugs and a racially aggravated offence.

Officers from the Doncaster West Safer Neighbourhood Team made four arrests during an operation in Conisbrough town centre on the night of Sunday, January 13.

Conisbrough town centre. Picture: Google

Posting on Facebook, the team said one was arrested for cannabis possession and a “racially aggravated public order matter.”

Two other youths were arrested for cannabis possession and a fourth youth was arrested for a public order matter.