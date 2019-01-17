Doncaster youths arrested for drugs and racially aggravated offence 

A gang of Doncaster youths have been arrested for crimes relating to drugs and a racially aggravated offence.
Officers from the Doncaster West Safer Neighbourhood Team made four arrests during an operation in Conisbrough town centre on the night of Sunday, January 13.
READ MORE: Call for more Sheffield city centre shops to compete with Leeds and Manchester
READ MORE: Sheffield College have closed the Hillsborough campus to all students and staff today
Posting on Facebook, the team said one was arrested for cannabis possession and a “racially aggravated public order matter.”
READ MORE: Police investigations continue into fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over weekend
Two other youths were arrested for cannabis possession and a fourth youth was arrested for a public order matter.