Doncaster Youth Justice Service (YJS) has received an overall rating of ‘Requires improvement’ following an inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation.

Chief Inspector of Probation Martin Jones said: “We found lots of impressive work at Doncaster YJS, including pleasing examples of efforts to promote desistance with children. However, practice to keep other people safe was not effective and it is essential that the service addresses this as a priority.”

Inspectors were impressed with the “exceptional” health offer at Doncaster YJS which provides children with access to several in-house specialist services including speech, language and communication needs, substance misuse, a counsellor, forensic psychology, and systemic family therapy.

These services are effective in supporting the neurodiversity, mental and emotional health needs of YJS children.

Donaster Magistrates' Court.

The report found work for children dealt with by the courts (court disposals) to be an area requiring improvement for the service.

Whilst assessments of desistance were of a high-quality, with practitioners taking a balanced and holistic analysis of the child and their circumstances, information from partner agencies was not used or examined effectively to inform analysis of future behaviour.

In many cases, potential adverse outcomes such as exploitation, substance misuse and emotional harm had not been fully explored. These gaps in assessments meant that the nature and context in which future harm could occur had not been recognised and there was an underestimation of concerns.

Mr Jones added: “Staff at Doncaster YJS are highly motivated, passionate and are committed to their work with children. However, further work is needed to improve the understanding of harm practice for practitioners, managers, and the management board.”

The report makes six recommendations, including to review and expand the offer for victims to ensure their voices are consistently heard and to conduct an immediate review and redevelop risk of harm management processes.