Doncaster woodland railway bridge re-opens after being shut for months for vital repairs

A footbridge crossing a railway line in a popular Doncaster woodland has re-opened after being shut for several months for vital repairs.

The pedestrian bridge in Sandall Beat Wood shut in May so works could be carried out.

The bridge connects the play area at Sandall Beat and crosses towards Armthorpe Pit Top and Cantley Park.