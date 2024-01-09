Doncaster wine bar and eatery hit by rat infestation announces re-opening dates

A Doncaster wine bar and restaurant ordered to close for two months after it was found to be infested by rats has announced its re-opening plans.

Otto Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was ordered to close in early November after a “large and active rat infestation” was discovered by environmental health officers.

Earlier this week, venue bosses issued an apology and said they were looking forward to seeing customers return.

In a later, post, bosses said: “We would like to update you and let you know we are opening this Wednesday 9am for coffee and drinks only.

Otto in Sprotbrough was closed after an infestation of rats was found.

"The kitchen will be open from Friday 9am.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Earlier this week, a spokesman posted: “We would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any disruption and disappointment caused through our recent closure.

“As many of you are aware, we had some issues within the premises which led to our closure. The lengthy time closed was necessary to ensure that all measures and precautions were undertaken to rectify problems identified and ensure these issues do not occur again in the future.

“We wish to emphasise to all customers old and new that we are continuing to work tirelessly to meet all expectations for our reopening.

“Our new management team are looking forward to meeting you.

“We also thank everyone for the support you have continued to provide during our closure.

“We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Customers hit out at the two month silence over the closure, with one telling the Free Press last year: “They need to be open and transparent with their customers about what is going on.

"Even now, after all this has come out, they haven’t even acknowledged it with some sort of message. People have a right to know what’s going on.”

Neighbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil was also forced to close temporarily while health chief investigated the infestation.

Enforcement notices placed in the window of Otto confirmed the presence of rats and stated: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.