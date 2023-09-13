Doncaster Wilko store among 124 branches set to close next week
The Wheatley Retail Park branch is among 124 which will close for good next week – with the outlet on Wheatley Hall Road to close on September 21.
The remaining branch in the Frenchgate is set to close by early October, administrators PwC have said, although a date has not been announced at this stage.
The owner of Poundland has agreed to take on the leases of dozens of the shops after the firm collapsed - but the Doncaster branches are not among them.
Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, is expected to convert up to 71 Wilko stores to the Poundland brand.
Wilko fell into administration in August as it struggled with sharp losses and a cash shortage.
It was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s became one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers, selling a range of hardware and household products.
But the discount chain has faced strong competition from competitors including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains, as the high cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.
B&M has also bought up to 51 stores from Wilko in a £13m deal, but it is understood the stores will not be run under the Wilko brand.
Earlier this week, Wilko's administrators said the group's remaining workers in its shops, warehouse and support centres were set to lose their jobs after a rescue bid by Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman failed.
The billionaire owner of music retailer HMV had been trying to buy at least 100 Wilko shops but the deal fell through as rising costs complicated the deal.
Administrators said that they were confident the Poundland deal would "create a platform for future employment opportunities" for Wilko employees.
Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC, said: "We will continue to engage with other retailers around any interest in other Wilko sites and are confident of completing a sale of the brand and intellectual property within the coming days."
Several other retailers and investors have reportedly been in talks with PwC about potentially buying the Wilko brand and website.