Doncaster wakes up to snow: Fresh Met Office weather warning issued, buses suspended

Heavy snow began falling across many parts of the city in the early hours, blanketing houses, roads and fields after the area avoided the worst of the weather yesterday.

It comes with both an amber of yellow warning of snow in ice in place from the Met Office for today, with a fresh warning issued for Saturday and Sunday. Bus operator Stagecoach has suspended all services in Doncaster this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office had warned of heavy snow for Doncaster yesterday, but although there were sleet and snow showers throughout the day, much of it failed to settle.

Doncaster has woken up to a covering of snow this morning.

However, neighbouring Sheffield and large parts of West Yorkshire saw significant snowfalls throughout much of the day.

An amber warning of snow is in place for Doncaster until noon, with a further yellow warning in place until 2pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third warning starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6am Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Friday and Saturday evening into Sunday.

“There could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off

“Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad