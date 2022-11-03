Doncaster Vulcan bomber to be dismantled as two new locations sought as aircraft leaves

Vulcan To The Sky Trust chiefs confirmed earlier this year that the much-loved XH558 would have to find a new home after airport owners Peel announced the base's shock closure.

Now bosses have said they are in negotiations to move the aircraft to two possible locations – and have ruled out stopping in Doncaster, even if the airport is taken over.

But they have also said the plane will have to be dismantled to be taken to its new home.

The iconic aircraft will be dismantled and moved to a new home, bosses have said.

A spokesman for VTTST said: “We now have two potential locations in negotiation and we are in conversation with The National Heritage Lottery Fund on an options appraisal to ensure we ultimately deliver the best future for this important heritage asset aligning our aims with the original Heritage Fund contract.

"Although she will no longer be running her engines, in both cases we will once again be able to offer the opportunity to be close to XH558 in an exciting, undercover facility that her thousands of supporters can enjoy.

“As you would expect, we have also considered the possibility of remaining at DSA if a new owner were to be found.

"Because the future of the site is so uncertain, we cannot robustly plan for this in a way that would provide security for XH558, or guarantee access to her for our supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts remain with the staff of the airport, with whom we have worked for so many years, at this challenging time.

"Nonetheless, we must recognise that the owners of DSA have stated their intention to close the site.”

Bosses were told in August that the lease would not be renewed and they have been told they must leave the site by the end of June 2023.

The spokesman added: “XH558 flew into the airport in March 2011 and we believed that the old RAF Finningley would be her permanent home as defined in our plans for the Vulcan Experience. Sadly, the funding appeal failed and we had to work hard to secure a new and permanent home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clearly, as the new sites will be away from Doncaster, this relocation will bring significant challenges but outcomes we believe the VTTST can deliver.

"We talked to the CAA about the possibility of a short ferry flight for XH558 but we now believe that this is not possible.

"The advice was that legally, we would need to appoint a Design Authority to assess and then oversee the restoration to flight work and without a DA, no application could be considered.

"We have approached three companies to look at feasibility, timeline and costs and, to date, one has declined to support and the other two organisations have not responded to contract for this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Informal research has also indicated that insurance for such a flight would be prohibitively expensive.

"While we acknowledge that it is extremely sad to dismantle XH558 it will mean that ultimately, she will be preserved and will still be able to inform, educate and inspire future generations of engineers.

"The process will be handled by professional, experienced partners who are sympathetic to our aims and understand the significance of this work, all with the intention of retaining as much functionality as possible.

“As soon as a decision has been made regarding the final destination for XH558 we’ll be able to get started with the move and we’ll keep our supporters updated throughout this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Between now and the end of June 2023, we are investigating what access we can offer to supporters given we understand the airfield will be closed from mid-November. We have asked for clarification from DSA and are awaiting their feedback.

"Many supporters have their names or those of their loved ones under the wing of XH558 and clearly want to see them in place.