Doncaster vet praised for saving dog’s leg after devastating road accident

Winnie had to be rushed to Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall after escaping from home and running into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The Jack Russell-Patterdale Terrier cross was pulled beneath the car, leaving her with serious injuries.

Sadly, the family’s other dog, Paddy, a chocolate Labrador-Blue Merle Collie cross suffered a broken spine and had to be put to sleep.

Vet Lloyd Groves with Winnie at Arundell Vets and Helen’s mother, Vivien Woodrow. Photo: Arundell Vets

Winnie received emergency treatment and pain relief, and X-rays showed the extent of her injuries, with damage to the skin, bone and tendons on her back right leg, triggering fears the limb might have to be amputated.

Now, owners Brian and Helen Savage are overjoyed as Winnie has made a remarkable recovery, thanks to the skill, care and expertise of senior vet Lloyd Groves and the team at Arundell Vets.

She needed extensive treatment over a period of months – and the team even used medical-grade Manuka honey on her wounded back right leg as part of her care.

Determined to try and save the three-year-old dog’s leg, Brian and Helen took her back to Arundell Vets frequently for months of ongoing wound treatment.

Lloyd said: “Winnie’s leg bones and tendons were exposed with deep open wounds, possibly from being trapped under the wheel. We initially managed the wound with medical-grade Manuka honey and wet-to-dry dressing, which is where you apply it wet and it dries out by the next dressing change, drawing out the dirt.

“We changed the dressing every three days. Winnie initially had to be sedated for the dressing changes because they were so painful. When we got to a stage of new skin growth, we changed to special dressings to help the new surface skin grow.

“The biggest factor that helped her heal so unbelievably well was the clients’ commitment to us and Winnie because they came in regularly, completely trusted me and listened to all our advice.

“The fact she is a young and healthy dog significantly improved her changes and her recovery has been better than expected.”

As a result of the practice’s care, Winnie’s wound healed more quickly than expected and she did not need a skin graft as initially anticipated.

Brian said: “Winnie and Paddy somehow got out when it was just starting to get dark. A car was pulling out of a junction as they crossed the road.

“Remarkably Winnie managed to make it back home despite her injuries. She is now using her leg again when running about and has made a full recovery. She is back to her normal self and full of beans.

“The care has been second to none at Arundell Vets, and the vet nurses also put themselves out when we go back. They all want to come over and make a fuss as they got to know Winnie so well. We couldn’t have asked for better care.”

Brian added: “Winnie was initially down in the dumps after the accident, missing Paddy. I think she knew he wasn’t coming home. We decided to get another dog for her as a friend – Bruno, a Great Dane puppy. After a few days that seemed to lift her spirits and they play all the time now.”