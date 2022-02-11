Doncaster train operator issues more than 13,000 fines in record breaking year

In total, more than 13,400 penalties were issued to those who chose to travel without a ticket or with an invalid one, resulting in them having to pay either a higher fare or a fixed penalty.

And, more than £570k was recovered by the train operator through penalties as a result of fare evasion, with 531 people prosecuted at court resulting in both a substantial fine and a criminal record for those found guilty.

Darren Higgins who is the commercial director for TransPennine Express had this to say: “Fare evasion is an all too real problem for the rail industry, and for our customers. Not only does it remove vital money from the industry – money which could be reinvested into making the network even better – it’s also incredibly frustrating for those who are honest and travel having paid for a valid ticket.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £570k was recovered by the train operator through penalties as a result of fare evasion

He added that TPE is committed to making rail travel fair for everybody, and staff from its revenue protection team continue to patrol trains and stations on a daily basis, tackling persistent fare evasion and, where necessary, issuing on the spot fines.

Darren added: “Anyone travelling by train should buy a ticket before they board, ideally using our website or app. Tickets can also be bought from our stations using either the ticket vending machines or our ticket offices. Those who refuse to buy a ticket before travelling from a station where facilities are available may be issued with a Penalty Fare and could face the prospect of a criminal record.”

Penalty Fares are a nationally implemented system of on-the-spot fines issued to people who don’t have a valid ticket for their journey, when they have had the opportunity to purchase one. The amount of the Penalty Fare is either £20 or twice the full single fare applicable, whichever is the greater.

More information about the Penalty Fares can be found via the TPE website at tpexpress.co.uk/help/revenue-protection-policy/penalty-fare