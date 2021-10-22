Doncaster town centre street 'blocked' as police deal with emergency incident

A Doncaster town centre street has been ‘blocked’ this morning as police deal with an emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:30 am
Nether Hall Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been in attendance in Nether Hall Road and buses have been diverted as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for First South Yorkshire tweeted: “Due to a police incident and traffic light failure Nether Hall Road is blocked.

“Service 15/15a outbound to Clay Lane are diverted via East Laith Gate, Market Road, Church Way and Beckett Road. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

We have contacted police.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceFirst South Yorkshire