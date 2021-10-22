Doncaster town centre street 'blocked' as police deal with emergency incident
A Doncaster town centre street has been ‘blocked’ this morning as police deal with an emergency incident.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:30 am
South Yorkshire Police have been in attendance in Nether Hall Road and buses have been diverted as a result.
A spokesman for First South Yorkshire tweeted: “Due to a police incident and traffic light failure Nether Hall Road is blocked.
“Service 15/15a outbound to Clay Lane are diverted via East Laith Gate, Market Road, Church Way and Beckett Road. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
We have contacted police.