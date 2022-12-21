Doncaster Toll Bar: Road heading into city closed after horse reportedly hit by van
A major route heading into Doncaster is congested this morning after a horse was reportedly hit by a van.
Drivers of the A19 southbound near Toll Bar are seeing delays today (December 21) following the incident at around 7am.
Reports on Facebook community groups claim a horse is lying in the road after it was hit by a van.
Although the incident took place on the southbound road, both directions are badly congested as a result of drivers slowing down to see what happened.