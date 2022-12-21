News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Doncaster Toll Bar: Road heading into city closed after horse reportedly hit by van

A major route heading into Doncaster is congested this morning after a horse was reportedly hit by a van.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A horse was reportedly hit by a van on the A19 southbound near Toll Bar in Doncaster.
A horse was reportedly hit by a van on the A19 southbound near Toll Bar in Doncaster.

Drivers of the A19 southbound near Toll Bar are seeing delays today (December 21) following the incident at around 7am.

Reports on Facebook community groups claim a horse is lying in the road after it was hit by a van.

Hide Ad

Although the incident took place on the southbound road, both directions are badly congested as a result of drivers slowing down to see what happened.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

DoncasterDriversA19FacebookSouth Yorkshire Police