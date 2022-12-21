A horse was reportedly hit by a van on the A19 southbound near Toll Bar in Doncaster.

Drivers of the A19 southbound near Toll Bar are seeing delays today (December 21) following the incident at around 7am.

Reports on Facebook community groups claim a horse is lying in the road after it was hit by a van.

Although the incident took place on the southbound road, both directions are badly congested as a result of drivers slowing down to see what happened.