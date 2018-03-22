Doncaster to the stars...

The DNfestival programme features some stellar performances, including the hugely fun and wildly interactive ‘Space Rebel Princess,’ by Fully Booked Theatre.

This immersive dance theatre show for children charts the story of a fearless young princess, whose strict upbringing has prepared her for royalty, but not for rocketry. To make matters more difficult, all reading throughout the land has been completely outlawed. With the help of the audience, the princess must break free of the fear that holds her back, and boldly go where no princess has gone before. Children and families are invited to help the princess to decipher alien messages, assemble a giant rocket, zoom through space and save the world!

Fully Booked Theatre director, Jennifer Essex, said: “We are so excited to be bringing Space Rebel Princess to Doncaster. This performance is all about getting children involved, there are zany aliens, there’s dancing, there’s physical comedy and rocketships. What more could you want?

“It’s inspired by stories of astronauts such as Helen Sharman, the first person from the UK to travel into space. Space Rebel Princess seeks to empower young people, to inspire in them a life-long love of stories, and to encourage them to chase their dreams. This show has already been a hit with children and families at festivals across the UK, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences at the DNFestival this year.”

There will be two performances on July 28 in Sir Nigel Greasley Square.