Doncaster to Cleethorpes line reopens after landslip repairs completed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail engineers have removed over 300 tonnes of earth from the cutting slope next to the railway line in Frodingham and have installed ballast bags to help secure the land.

The line closed on Wednesday evening after reports of a suspected landslip caused trees to fall onto the railway. Investigations into what caused the landslip continue, but it is thought recent, prolonged heavy rain has been a factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams will continue to monitor the slope to make sure that the line remains safe for trains to run over, with a temporary speed restriction in place through the area.

Engineers work to remove soil from site of Scunthorpe landslip.

Network Rail would like to thank passengers for their understanding and patience while the work has been carried out.

Jason Hamilton, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “While this incident has been resolved quickly by our teams, I want to thank passengers for their patience following the disruption they have experienced over the last couple of days.

“Passenger and freight services can run through the area once again, reconnecting locals and goods with the Lincolnshire coast, Doncaster, and beyond.