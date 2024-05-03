Doncaster to Cleethorpes line reopens after landslip repairs completed
Network Rail engineers have removed over 300 tonnes of earth from the cutting slope next to the railway line in Frodingham and have installed ballast bags to help secure the land.
The line closed on Wednesday evening after reports of a suspected landslip caused trees to fall onto the railway. Investigations into what caused the landslip continue, but it is thought recent, prolonged heavy rain has been a factor.
Teams will continue to monitor the slope to make sure that the line remains safe for trains to run over, with a temporary speed restriction in place through the area.
Network Rail would like to thank passengers for their understanding and patience while the work has been carried out.
Jason Hamilton, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “While this incident has been resolved quickly by our teams, I want to thank passengers for their patience following the disruption they have experienced over the last couple of days.
“Passenger and freight services can run through the area once again, reconnecting locals and goods with the Lincolnshire coast, Doncaster, and beyond.
“Our engineers will continue to monitor the slope to allow trains to continue to pass through the area safely.”
