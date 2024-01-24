Doncaster Tesco store closing its doors set to re-open under new branding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm's Tesco Express store in Mill Street, Armthorpe will close on Saturday, bosses announced earlier this year.
A poster placed in the windows of the store told shoppers: “This store will permanently close on January 27 at 5pm.”
But it's not all bad news for customers with a new store set to be opened in the same spot.
The Tesco will become a One Stop, which is also owned by the Tesco Group.
A One Stop spokesperson said: "We’re excited to be opening our Mill Street, Armthorpe store on Thursday, February 22."
Tesco staff at the store will transfer to the One Stop store.
Tesco has two superstores in Doncaster at Edenthorpe and Balby Woodfield, as well as a number of smaller Express stores across the borough.
The firm also has a huge distribution depot off White Rose Way in Doncaster.