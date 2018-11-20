Doncaster surgeon’s prestigious new appointment

A Ear Nose and Throat Surgeon at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been named as the Royal Society of Medicine’s Section President in his field.

Mr Muhamad Quraishi is now the section president for Laryngology and Rhinology for the organisation that is one of the major providers of accredited postgraduate medical education in the UK.

The section reports and discusses the current practice and advances in disorders and treatments regarding the larynx and nose. ‘Q’ as he is affectionately known amongst colleagues, was given the official title of ‘Section President’ at a ceremony on Friday November 2.

Highly respected amongst his peers and patients, Mr Quraishi was born in Pakistan and qualified from Dow Medical College, Karachi in 1985. The surgeon also studied at Cadet College Hasan Abdal in Attock, Punjab.

In 2016, Q was appointed as the first British-Pakistani surgeon 'Visiting Professor' in China and just last year received the title ‘Officer of the British Empire’ (OBE) from Her Majesty the Queen. This accolade was in honour of the treatment he has provided to the many patients he has cared for in the 30 years he has spent working within the NHS, 16 of which have been at DBTH.

Q said: “I am delighted to have been elected to this position within the Royal Society of Medicine. Alongside my work with the Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Masterclass, I intend to use my time in post as a passionate advocate for the specialities of laryngology and rhinology and look forward to helping to foster, steer and share advancements in care and treatment in this particular area of medicine.

“Being of British-Pakistani origin, I believe that this appointment is also a great honour for Pakistan and speaks a lot about the contribution of the British Pakistani people around the world. I hope that my elevation to this post will inspire British Pakistani children and others alike.”