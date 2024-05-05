Doncaster streets sealed off by police tonight amid reports of serious emergency incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
An area around Denby Street in Bentley has reportedly been cordoned off by police, with numerous officers, paramedics and the air ambulance reported at the scene this evening.
One neighbour said: “We’re quite unnerved - something severe has happened and we don’t know what.
"The whole of the street is cordoned off by police. There are detectives and ambulances and the air ambulance landed.
"A land ambulance left with police inside it and police escort.”
It is understood that nearby Huntington Street and Swan Street have also been sealed off.
Another eyewitness said: “A lot going on in Bently tonight, the air ambulance and CID are all there.”
It is understood police activity is focused on an area of allotments off Denby Street.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.