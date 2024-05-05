Doncaster streets sealed off by police tonight amid reports of serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An area around Denby Street in Bentley has reportedly been cordoned off by police, with numerous officers, paramedics and the air ambulance reported at the scene this evening.

One neighbour said: “We’re quite unnerved - something severe has happened and we don’t know what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The whole of the street is cordoned off by police. There are detectives and ambulances and the air ambulance landed.

Police have sealed off a number of streets in Bentley tonight.

"A land ambulance left with police inside it and police escort.”

It is understood that nearby Huntington Street and Swan Street have also been sealed off.

Another eyewitness said: “A lot going on in Bently tonight, the air ambulance and CID are all there.”

It is understood police activity is focused on an area of allotments off Denby Street.