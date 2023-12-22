Doncaster street sealed off this afternoon after man climbs onto roof of property
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off this afternoon as police try to talk a man down from the roof of a property.
Fire crews are also at the scene of the incident in Staveley Street, Edlington.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently on scene in Staveley Street in Edlington, Doncaster attempting to negotiate a man down from the roof of a property.
“The road is closed while officers carry out their work. Please avoid the area if possible.”