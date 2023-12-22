News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster street sealed off this afternoon after man climbs onto roof of property

A Doncaster street has been cordoned off this afternoon as police try to talk a man down from the roof of a property.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Fire crews are also at the scene of the incident in Staveley Street, Edlington.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently on scene in Staveley Street in Edlington, Doncaster attempting to negotiate a man down from the roof of a property.

“The road is closed while officers carry out their work. Please avoid the area if possible.”

