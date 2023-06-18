Doncaster street cordoned off by police with paramedics at scene of serious incident
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off this morning with police and paramedics at the scene of a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jun 2023
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST
Emergency services were reportedly called to Burton Terrace in Balby in the early hours, with neighbours reporting screaming and the sounds of glass smashing.
One eyewitness reported three police cars at the scene, followed by paramedics and with crime scene investigation teams also reportedly in attendance.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.