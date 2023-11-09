Doncaster stalker who threatened to kill woman he met online is jailed

A convicted stalker who bombarded a woman he met online with abusive messages and threatened to kill her has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

22-year-old man Nathan Elmsore tormented his victim for nine months with texts and phone calls – and has been jailed for seven years.

Elsmore of Urban Road, Hexthorpe, was found guilty of stalking involving fear of violence and given an extended custodial sentence at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (7 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how, for nine months from October 2022 to July 2023, Elsmore, who has previous separate stalking offence convictions from 2021, had repeatedly stalked the woman online using multiple fake social media accounts to send abusive messages about self-harm and suicide and making threats to kill her.

Nathan Elsmore has been jailed for seven years for stalking and harrassment.

Elsmore also sent messages to friends of the victim in an attempt to further threaten her.

He was also handed a 10-year restraining order prohibiting him from making any contact with the victim directly or indirectly including via social media.

Officer in Charge of the investigation, Detective Constable Alexandra Owen, said: “Elsmore’s actions have caused serious harm to the victim. It is only right that he now spends the next seven years of his life behind bars for this horrendous and malicious harassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I commend the victim in this case for her courage throughout the investigation and hope that she will now be able to move on with her life safe with the knowledge that Elsmore is out of harms way.

“I hope that it sends a message to those who intend to insight fear and harm in the lives of others and make their daily lives a misery. We will bring you to justice and continue to tackle all forms of violence against women and girls.

“If you are being stalked, please do not suffer in silence and please do not be ashamed. It is always the offender who is to blame. Speak to someone you trust and report what is happening to you.”

To report stalking or harassment to the police, report online or call 101 or 999 in an emergency.