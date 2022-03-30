Doncaster soldier saves man's life in war-torn Ukraine after joining fight against Russia

Josh Knaggs is one of seven ex-military personnel who have decamped to the country to help with humanitarian aid – and he has revealed how he and his colleagues saved the life of a man who lost several pints of blood after a major artery in his body was severed.

And Josh, who is receiving treatment for cancer, says he has helped set up a field hospital outside Kyiv.

Sharing a picture of the badly injured man laid on a set of steps, he wrote: “Saved a life today.

Josh Knaggs, who is receiving treatment for cancer, helped save the life of a man in Ukraine. (Photo: Josh Knaggs).

"Me and my guys were quick to react and saved this man from bleeding out after losing 3-4 pints of blood in seconds with a severed artery.

"Every day brings new challenges. Help us keep this up if you can.”

Josh and his ex-Army pals are aiming to raise £10,000 to help extract vulnerable Ukrainian families and provide vital training and aid in preserving life.

Josh, who is ex-Commando Regiment, has helped set up a JustGiving page to help the group continue their mission in Ukraine.

A post on the page says: “We want to help the Ukrainian people who are being terrorised by an appalling Russian regime.

“All seven men are either ex-Special Forces Support Group, Parachute Regiment or Royal Marine Commandos.

"They are compelled to go to the aid of the Ukrainian people to support families with young children by means of extraction out of war-torn areas, which have been bombarded with constant shelling and rocket attacks, mercilessly targeting the vulnerable civilians.

"They will also be using their skills to provide first aid treatment and support as well as delivering weapons training and basic soldiering skills to local volunteers so they can protect their towns and cities.

“With this this being a high risk environment, the team would like to go fully prepared to be able to sustain themselves for a lengthy stay to allow them to be able to maximise their effectiveness and remain for as long as is deemed necessary.

“The team all have young families and are risking their own lives to fulfil their objective: To stop 'the rivers of blood and tears'.

Josh said in a Faceboook post: “I decided to take a break out of my cancer treatment and do something to help the people of Ukraine, along with an amazing group of lads from all millitary backgrounds mostly elite forces.

"We have gathered as much medical equipment and supplies to establish a field hospital just outside Kyiv.

“We have a well organised convoy and have self funded this tasking the best we can but we are running dry on funds, there's still lots left to do and the difference we are making here is saving lives.

"We have contacts and connections to be able to keep this aid and relief for the children and civilians getting cought up in the crossfire and bombings.

"But we need your help. Please spare what you can.”