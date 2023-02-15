Doncaster shopping precinct 'locked down' as police and paramedics race to scene

Police and an ambulance were reportedly called to the row of shops off Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall last night, several eyewitnesses told the Free Press.

The precinct, sandwiched between Queen Mary Crescent and Church Road, is home to a number of shops including a Co-op supermarket, a fish and chip shop, a chemist and a convenience store.

One said: “There were blue flashing lights everywhere. I tried to get into the Co-op but they had closed the doors. It was locked down.

Police and paramedics were reportedly called to the shopping precinct in Kirk Sandall last night.

"I don’t know what had gone off, but there was a police car and an ambulance at the scene.”

Another said: “We drove down Brecks Lane and could see all the lights near to the Co-op. Hopefully nothing too bad happened.”

