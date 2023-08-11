Doncaster shopper's shock after spotting racist 'books' on B&Q radiator advert

The customer, who has asked not to be named, was browsing for radiator covers on the company's diy.com website when he spotted two mock, display books entitled ‘white supremacy’ nestling alongside flowers and a picture frame in a photo used to advertise the casing.

White supremacy is the belief that white people are superior to other races and the far right belief is commonly associated with Nazi Germany, the Ku Klux Klan and Britain’s National Front.

He said: “I couldn't believe what I was seeing.

The white supremacy 'books' were spotted being used to sell a radiator cabinet on the B&Q website by a shocked Doncaster shopper.

"There, right in the middle of the B&Q website were these books with ‘white supremacy’ written down the side.

"I’m sure lots of people would be massively offended seeing something like that. I can’t believe how it managed to get on there.”

The black and white ‘books’ appear to be mock, display copies, used for advertising purposes, with the words ‘white supremacy’ written in white down the black spine of the book.

He added: “I don't think they have realised because it was still live on their site.”

"I don’t know if it was Photoshop or something and someone has put it in as a joke, but no-one seems to have noticed it.”

The product and offending photo have since been removed from the website.

The DIY firm has apologised for the blunder, saying the photo was not picked up by the firm’s screening process.

A B&Q spokesperson commented: “We deeply apologise for the offence this may have caused from a product that was offered for sale by a third-party seller.

"B&Q is committed to creating an inclusive place for our colleagues to work and our customers to shop, and in this instance, this product was not picked up by our screening process.

"We can confirm we suspended the seller and removed the product, and all images associated with it, from diy.com as soon as we became aware of the content.