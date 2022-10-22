Workers, union officials and Doncaster MPs will all gather for the demonstration this weekend which will culminate in a rally outside the airport, earmarked to close by owners Peel at the end of this month.

And members of the public are being urged to go along and show their support for the march which will gather at Hayfield School at 3pm on Saturday. The march will set off for the airport at 3.30pm, arriving at the airport terminal at 4.30pm.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing. If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have.”

In addition, airport workers went to Parliament last week to hand in a 100,000 strong petition to save the site.

Last week, airport owners Peel announced they would sit down with potential investors interested in a takeover after meetings with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.