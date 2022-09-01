Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The light aircraft, which will trail a banner with the message ‘Save DSA, Sign The Petition’ will take to the skies above the county at around noon on that date.

Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.

The money for the protest has now been raised and a spokesman said: “The flight will take place on the 11 September and will fly around South Yorkshire around 12.2

The plane will fly across South Yorkshire on September 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the approximate times people will be able to see the plane.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport 12:00

Doncaster 12:15

Sheffield 12:40

Retford 12:55

He said: "Keep an eye out and share photos on social media.”