Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Times and locations for September 11 protest plane
The times and locations of a protest plane which will fly across South Yorkshire on September 11 to highlight the campaign to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been announced.
The light aircraft, which will trail a banner with the message ‘Save DSA, Sign The Petition’ will take to the skies above the county at around noon on that date.
Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.
The money for the protest has now been raised and a spokesman said: “The flight will take place on the 11 September and will fly around South Yorkshire around 12.2
Most Popular
-
1
Court round-up - Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
2
Motorcyclist, 21, suffers serious head injuries in Doncaster hit and run road smash
-
3
Steps hit back at Yorkshire Wildlife Park over 'disastrous' Doncaster concert
-
4
Breaking: Four fire engines deal with large commercial waste blaze at Doncaster warehouse
-
5
£730,000 seized from gang who set up cross-Pennine drug ring in Doncaster
These are the approximate times people will be able to see the plane.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport 12:00
Doncaster 12:15
Rotherham 12:30
Sheffield 12:40
Retford 12:55
He said: "Keep an eye out and share photos on social media.”
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to stay open following Peel’s shock closure announcement.