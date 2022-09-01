News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Times and locations for September 11 protest plane

The times and locations of a protest plane which will fly across South Yorkshire on September 11 to highlight the campaign to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been announced.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:08 pm

The light aircraft, which will trail a banner with the message ‘Save DSA, Sign The Petition’ will take to the skies above the county at around noon on that date.

Organiser Gary Jackson set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000 for the cost of the flight.

The money for the protest has now been raised and a spokesman said: “The flight will take place on the 11 September and will fly around South Yorkshire around 12.2

The plane will fly across South Yorkshire on September 11.

Most Popular

These are the approximate times people will be able to see the plane.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport 12:00

Doncaster 12:15

Rotherham 12:30

Sheffield 12:40

Retford 12:55

He said: "Keep an eye out and share photos on social media.”

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to stay open following Peel’s shock closure announcement.

South YorkshireSheffieldRotherham