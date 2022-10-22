Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Thousands join MPs to march against closure

Flag and placard waving protesters descended on the airport this afternoon for the noisy and colourful but peaceful demonstration against owners Peel who plan to shut the airport at the end of this month.

They were joined by Doncaster MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton, as well as Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher missed the event to prepare a speech for a debate in Parliament on Monday night on the future of the airport.

Protesters joined the march on Doncaster Sheffield Airport. (Photo: GMB).

Protesters gathered at Hayfield School before marching on the terminal buildings.

Organised by union GMB, the demonstration was aimed at highlighting the 800 jobs which are set to go at the end of the month as well as keeping the base – which opened in 2005 – open.

Mark Chadwick, who runs the Save Doncaster Airport Facebook group described the turnout as ‘great.’

Owners Peel have agreed to meet with potential investors but said it will continue its plan to wind down the airport from 31 October.

Earlier this month, an offer of £7m of public money to keep the airport operating into 2023 was rejected.

GMB organiser Sarah Barnes said there was a chance the airport could be saved if "Peel did the right thing".

Ms Barnes said: "There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing.

"If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have."

Last week, airport workers went to Parliament to hand in a 100,000 strong petition in their fight to save the site.

Ms Barnes said: "The only reason they've turned it down is they think they can make more cash closing their airport and flogging the site for housing.

"That is not good for the people of South Yorkshire and we cannot let them get away with it."

Peel has previously said it has worked "tirelessly" to secure the airport's future.

They said closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".