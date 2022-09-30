Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Sir Richard Branson 'not part of discussions'

Campaigners were understood to have approached the 72-year-old business tycoon in the wake of the decision by airport owners Peel to close down the airport next month, which has been met with widespread fury from politicians, unions and memners of the public.

A spokesman for the Virgin Group has now confirmed that there is no involvement from Sir Richard.

The brief statement said: “We can confirm that Sir Richard Branson is not part of discussions on this issue”

Sir Richard Branson. (Photo: Getty).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the closure, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones confirmed they were in talks with a ‘serious’ consortium wanting to takeover the airport which opened in 2005.

They had offered to fund the running costs of the airport while talks were held – but Peel flatly refused the offer with the bombshell news that it plans to close the airport by the end of October, making more than 800 people redundant.

Local politicians are now considering their next move – including a compulsory purchase order and plans which would stop the site being used for anything other than aviation services up until 2035.

The identity of those behind the consortium has not been revealed but Virgin bosses have stressed that Sir Richard is not involved in any discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad