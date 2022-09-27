Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Rival airports step in to save axed TUI flights

The firm has said it will support Doncaster customers after airport owners Peel said yesterday that they will begin winding down operations next month with the final TUI flight set to take off on November 4.

The airline has said it will increase capacity for summer 2023 from East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports to some of the most popular summer destinations.

There will be additional weekly flights from all three airports to destinations in the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt with 54 destinations on offer in 17 countries.

TUI will increase flights from other regional airports following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The firm said there will 67 flights per week and over 600,000 seats to Greece, 34 flights per week and more than 300,000 seats to Turkey and new routes from East Midlands to Antalya and Hurghada next year.

In addition there will be new routes from Leeds Bradford to Dalaman, Antalya and Dubrovnik

Those looking to tick off a bucket list Disney World experience or enjoy a Marella Cruises USA sailing will benefit from more flights to Orlando-Melbourne Airport in Florida, now with five departing every week from the region, with more than 80,000 seats available.

TUI is also increasing flying frequency from the region to other favourite summer hotspots, with more than 175,000 seats to Cyprus, 10 flights a week to Egypt, 60,000 seats to Cape Verde and 18 flights per week to support the Marella Cruises programmes in Dubrovnik, Palma de Mallorca, Corfu and USA.

Richard Sofer, Commercial and Business Development Director, TUI UK & Ireland, said: “As the UK’s largest holiday company, making holidays accessible to as many people as possible is really important to us.

“With the unfortunate closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we know these customers will still want access to a great variety of holiday destinations, so it’s exciting to be able to offer this from other surrounding airports.